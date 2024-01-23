Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari on Tuesday morning issued a statement saying, “21 reservists were killed in the fighting in the center of the Gaza Strip. The names of ten of them have been allowed to be published so far. The rest of the names will be updated in the next few hours.”

Monday saw the most difficult incident of the war so far when two buildings collapsed on IDF soldiers near the border fence in the center of the Gaza Strip. The forces entered the buildings and planted mines inside intending to blow them up. Hamas terrorists fired an RPG at them and a nearby tank, the activated mines exploded, and the buildings collapsed with the fighters inside. The rescue efforts continued for long hours into the night, with the help of special rescue units that were rushed to the scene.

Advertisement





A reserve battalion under the command of the Southern Brigade occupied the Kissufim sector in recent weeks and, among other things, engaged in security missions under the Gaza Division. On Monday, the battalion worked to expose the El Muazi area, some 600 meters from the fence in central Gaza, as part of establishing a new, wider border perimeter for the protection of the Gaza envelope communities.

There was a cluster of 10 buildings slated to be demolished using mines by Corps of Engineering units. Toward the end of the operation, at four in the afternoon, terrorists fired an RPG at two connected buildings where the fighters were deploying the mines. At the same time, another RPG was fired at a tank that was standing nearby to secure the fighters.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Tuesday morning: “On this difficult and painful morning when the terrible message reaches many homes in Israel, our hearts are with the dear families in their most difficult time. This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come – the fall of the fighters commands us to achieve the goals of the war. I send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of the fallen in the campaign and wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

In addition to the 21 reservists killed in this incident, 3 officers from the 202 paratroopers brigade, Captain Eyal Mevorach Twito, Major David Nati Alfasi, and Major Ilay Levy, were killed in battle in Gaza, earlier on Monday.

221 IDF soldiers have fallen since the land operation began.