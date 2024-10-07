Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

One year into the war, the IDF on Monday, October 7, 2024, published updated data collected as late as the past few days.

IDF Reveals Items Seized from Hamas During and Since Oct. 7 Massacre.

At least 14 thousand terrorists were eliminated, and there is a medium-to-low probability that 3,000 more terrorists were eliminated. Among those eliminated are more than 800 terrorists in south Lebanon, of whom about 90 are commanders. More than 690 are eliminated in Judea and Samaria. 7,000 terrorists were arrested for questioning, and many of them were found to have participated in the October 7 atrocities.

The IDF attacked more than 40,000 targets from the air in the Gaza Strip, more than a thousand launch sites and rocket launchers were destroyed, and about 4,700 tunnel shafts were located. In the northern arena, about 4,900 targets were attacked from the air, and in addition, about 6,000 targets were attacked by land.

The IDF Central Command carried out more than 10,000 arrests proactively, and more than 5,000 wanted persons in Judea and Samaria, and the Jordan Valley were detained. The fighters carried out more than 150 divisional operations in which they destroyed 30 terrorist homes and located about a thousand weapons.

Since the beginning of the war, 726 soldiers have lost their lives, 346 of them since the IDF began ground operations in the Gaza Strip on October 27, 2023. 380 Were killed in encounters with Hamas murderers on October 7, 2023.

Soldiers were killed in operational accidents in Gaza: 28 from friendly fire, 20 in accidents, five from misfiring, two in air-ground cooperation, and one soldier from hazardous materials.

1,037 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war in operational accidents, 652 in weapons accidents, 71 from friendly fire, 42 from misfiring, 79 in road accidents, and 182 in other circumstances.

Soldiers are still hospitalized, including 29 in serious condition, 151 in moderate condition, and 16 in mild condition. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 4,576 soldiers have been wounded, of whom 696 are in serious condition, 1,149 in moderate condition, and 2,731 in mild condition.

Since the outbreak of the war, 300,000 reservists were recruited, 82% men and 18% women, and the amount of grants paid to them was NIS 7.6 billion ($2 billion).

Some 15 thousand fighters were exposed to an event with traumatic potential and developed symptoms. Out of 2,000 fighters treated for initial battle shock in the field, about 85% returned. 75% out of 1,500 fighters who failed to return to combat service within 72 hours and were treated with rehabilitation returned eventually.

According to the segmentation data of the launches at Israel, the IDF announced that 400 launches were carried out from Iran; 180 launches from Yemen; 60 launches from Syria; 12,400 launches from Lebanon; and 13,200 launches from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF installed 215 new alarm horns, placed 1,600 new mobile bomb shelters, and approved about 4,600 requests for the construction of private bomb shelters.

