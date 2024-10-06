Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF has revealed an exhibition of items seized from Hamas terrorists during and since October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists slaughtered some 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted 251 others as hostages, dragging them into Gaza.



The exhibition was established to mark the one-year anniversary of that deadly massacre and to showcase to the world the items seized from the terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th, as well from terrorists during the combat that followed in the Gaza Strip.



Diplomats, representatives from international research institutes, and the media are expected to visit the exhibition beginning Sunday and throughout this week.



The display includes vehicles and equipment used by the terrorists on October 7th to infiltrate into Israel, including pickup trucks, motorcycles, tractors, uniforms, intelligence documents, and the terrorists’ weapons including anti-tank missiles, RPG rockets, missiles, explosives, and UAVs of the Hamas terrorist organization.



Since the beginning of the war, the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit has confiscated approximately 70,000 items of enemy equipment, including around 1,250 anti-tank missiles and RPGs, as well as about 4,500 explosive devices.



The display was created by the Technological and Logistics Directorate, led by the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit at a dedicated site at Camp Yadin (“Tzrifin”).



The Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit is mostly composed of reservists and is responsible for collecting the weapons displayed in the exhibition. The unit is also in charge of locating, documenting, and collecting enemy weapons and assets from all areas of combat activity.



“The Southern Command remains at a heightened state of vigilance and readiness for the coming days,” the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command said.

In preparation for the October 7th commemoration events, additional defense personnel have been deployed near the Gaza Strip in accordance with the situational assessment and alongside ongoing operational activity in Gaza, the IDF added.



“A year has passed since October 7th, the day we failed in our mission to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said Sunday in a message to the IDF active duty soldiers and reservists.

“We are now in the Ten Days of Repentance. October 7th is not only a day of remembrance, but also a call for deep introspection. A recognition of our failures and a commitment to learning from them, while assessing the challenges, both those we have faced and those that still await us.



“We began this year from a difficult and painful point, but we regained our composure, advanced forward to fight, and grew stronger – from this combat, a generation of warriors and commanders has emerged – with unparalleled combat experience and unwavering courage, leading the IDF in one of the most complex wars we have known.



“People are the key to fulfilling these difficult missions. Alongside us are the reservists, fighting with unparalleled dedication, over a long and challenging period. Each and every one of you is part of this campaign, of our just war. Today, I want to say to you – your commitment, courage, and steadfast spirit demonstrated over the past year are a source of deep pride for every citizen of Israel and for me as your commander.



“A year has passed, and we have defeated the military wing of Hamas, and we continue to fight against the organization’s terrorist capabilities; We have dealt a severe blow to Hezbollah, which has lost all of its senior leadership.

“We are not stopping – we fight, debrief, learn, and improve. We are taking an offensive, tactical, and proactive approach on all fronts, adapting our defensive strategies on all borders, and understanding that the IDF must be a greater army that takes good care of its people.

“We are destroying our enemies’ capabilities, and we will ensure that these capabilities are not rebuilt, so that October 7th is never repeated.”

