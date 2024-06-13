Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

According to a report by WAFA, the official PA news agency, the IDF overnight Thursday launched intensive air strikes and artillery bombardment, by air, land, and sea, against the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, where thousands of displaced persons are seeking shelter. The Israeli Navy boats also fired heavy machine guns into the western areas of Rafah.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari tweeted on Thursday morning: “Contrary to reports from the last few hours, there was no attack by the IDF in the humanitarian area in al-Mawasi.”

Thousands of civilians are living in the al-Mawasi tent city, which was set up in a hurry by the IDF to comply with the Biden administration’s condition of getting one million Gazans out of Rafah before launching an attack on the southernmost city of the Strip.

The tweet below reads: The tanks are advancing… The sounds of bullets are now like rain over the heads of innocent people in Rafah’s Mawasi “safe zone” West Rafah Yaad now!

الدبابات تتقدم .. أصوات الرصاص كالمطر الآن فوق رؤوس الأبرياء في مواصي رفح “المنطقة الآمنة” غرب رفح يـىاد الآن! pic.twitter.com/LBwBfmX9OH — MO (@Abu_Salah9) June 12, 2024

The tweet below offers a video of the destruction of Rafah, dated Wednesday, before Thursday’s IDF attack.

هذا مايحدث الأن في رفح بعيداً عن الأضواء ، تدمير بشكل كبير جداً لمنازل المدنيين الفلسطينيين واستهدافها دون سبب ، فقط للتسلية و تصوير هذا الفيديو ونشره على انستغرام . pic.twitter.com/Dsc9CgnvCh — Tamer | تامر (@tamerqdh) June 12, 2024