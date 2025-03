Photo Credit: US State Department / Public Domain

The US State Department is offering a reward of $10 million for information on the financing network that supports Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist army. Check it out.



“Smuggled cash from Iran supports Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. Help us stop the money flow. Send us your information on Hezbollah financial networks,” the State Dept. wrote in a post on X.

