Photo Credit: pixabay

So, is this a HAPPY holiday or a SCARY one?

The Rosh HaShana holiday is the the New Year, and the birthday of the world! But it is also referred to as Yom HaDin (the Day of Judgement) since this is the day when G‑d recalls all of His creations and determines their fate for the year ahead.

Advertisement

Rabbi Shimshon Nadel from shimshonnadel.com/bio/

is a teacher and outreach coordinator for Shappel’s Yeshiva & he also teaches at Midreshet Rachel. Additionally, he is the Rabbi of Kehilat Zichron Yosef in Har Nof, Jerusalem. He works with Jewish people of all levels of observance and joins Tamar on the show to talk about Rosh Hashanah – Should we rejoice or tremble?

Also, Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net talks about real brotherhood in Israel and the do’s and don’ts.

The Tamar Yonah Show 17Sept2017 – PODCAST