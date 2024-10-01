Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams / Flash 90

JewishPress.com brings you a live feed of the Hatarat Nedarim (Annulment of Vows) and Selichot prayers from the Western Wall in Jerusalem, taking place on the night before Rosh Hashana, starting at midnight.



The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced late Tuesday afternoon that the massive Selichot event planned for late Tuesday night, hours before the start of Rosh Hashana, has been canceled due to the current security situation and will instead take place in a “limited venue”.

“The rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, calls on the public to exercise extra caution and to fulfill the commandment of ‘And you shall be very careful for your lives’ — to follow the guidelines of the Home Front Command and not to come to the Western Wall Plaza tonight,” the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

The event is taking place safely within the Western Wall Tunnels, protected for thousands of years but which cannot accommodate the crowds of some 50,000 worshipers originally expected to attend.

The decision was made in accordance with updated IDF Home Front Command guidelines that have tightened restrictions in central Israel as well as in the north in response to escalations in attacks by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation requests the public to follow the guidelines and invites everyone to join the live broadcast,” the Western Wall Heritage Foundation added.

