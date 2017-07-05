Photo Credit: pixabay

The first-ever visit ever of an Indian PM to Israel. What does this visit hold in store for Israel-Indian relations? Indian-born Dr. Souptik Mukherjee joins Tamar and talks about the common goals and history of these two great nations!

Also, Tamar talks about the G-d given rights that America and Israel recognize, as compared to those who are progressively working for a new world order and a one-world government. She also shares a story she heard about a Muslim man who was almost nabbed by ISIS. Is this what is really happening in Mecca?

The Tamar Yonah Show 04July2017 – PODCAST