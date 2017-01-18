Afraid to Shoot the Terrorist, Soldier Nearly Killed in Terror Attack [video]



Soldiers shooting everywhere but at the terrorist at Checkpoint 104. Jan 17, 2017.

Photo Credit: Screenshot / Rotter.net



While there have been numerous videos satirizing what the IDF’s open fire policy looks like, last night, we got to see it in action in real life, and it nearly resulted in a dead IDF soldier.

An armed terrorist arrived at Checkpoint 104 near Tulkarm and the soldiers were apparently afraid to shoot him, and it nearly cost them their lives.

The soldiers first warned the terrorist to put down his weapon.

The terrorist did not, so the soldiers then pointlessly shot in the air a few times.

The terrorist decided this was his cue to begin his approach.

The soldiers then repeatedly shot at the ground around the terrorist.

Apparently feeling invulnerable like superman, the terrorist then began running at one of the soldiers.

The soldiers, instead of shooting the terrorist, began retreating backwards (lucky for them, they didn’t trip and fall in the process).

The terrorist reached the soldier and was about to stab him.

FINALLY, someone shot the terrorist and killed him.

In Hebrew, this response and fear of shooting terrorists is now called, “Effect Azaria”.







