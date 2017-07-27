Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

During a routine patrol in a village in the upper Galilee on Thursday evening, an illegal Palestinian Authority citizen, age 25, from Shechem (Nablus) was found and arrested waiting in a bus station, according to a TPS report.

The police took the man to the police station for processing.

Advertisement

During the ride, the man left behind in the police car a package he had been hiding on him, which was later discovered to be a bomb.

The bomb disposal unit is now dealing with the explosive device, and the man has been transferred to interrogation.