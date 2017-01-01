Firebombing Attacks Continue: Terrorists Target Jewish Homes in Jerusalem

Arab terrorists firebombed a building housing two apartments belonging to Jews in a Jerusalem neighborhood. Miraculously no one was physically hurt.



Firebombing, which can quickly ignite if the Molotov cocktail explodes upon impact, sometimes becomes lethal within seconds and is continuing to be one of the preferred methods of attack by Arab terrorists around the Israeli capital of Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria.

On Sunday evening, two masked Arab terrorists attempted to murder Jewish residents in their homes in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Nahalat Shimon.

The attackers firebombed a building that houses two apartments in which Jewish families are living, clearly intending the Molotov cocktails to ignite upon impact and burn the homes and those within.

Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported in the attack, although the homes were damaged and as desire, headlines were indeed created.

