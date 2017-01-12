Police Investigating as Hate Crime Staten Island JCC Lavatory Bomb Threat



Staten Island JCC

Photo Credit: Screenshot News1 NY



Staten Island police are investigating as a hate crime an offensive sign found Wednesday morning on the men’s locker room wall at the Jewish Community Center in Sea View, Ruth Lasser, the JCC’s director of communications, told silive.com.

According to police, the sign, a sticker, included a swastika and the words “bomb 1111.” Online references to the latter term include an Internet game and a video featuring a Molotov cocktail.

The JCC had been on high alert since Monday, when a series of bomb threats where phoned to JCC’s around the US and Jewish and other schools in the UK. But police don’t see a connection between the two events.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

