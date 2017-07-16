Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israel reopened the Temple Mount on Sunday at noon, as promised, with enhanced security measures that deeply upset the Muslim public and the Islamic Waqf authority but did not particularly move Jews or other visitors and tourists already long accustomed to the need for such equipment.

A line of people waited to enter one of the gates at the Al Aqsa Mosque, where new metal detectors were installed.

“In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, from the morning hours the metal detectors were installed at the gates to the Temple Mount to enable enhanced security checks of those who wish to enter the Temple Mount for afternoon prayers,” said Israel Police in a statement.

“Along with worshipers approaching the entrance to the Temple Mount, representatives of the Islamic Waqf arrived and spoke with the Jerusalem District Police Commander, claiming they did not want to enter the compound through the checkpoints.

“At the same time, some 200 Muslims simultaneously flooded through the entrance to the Temple Mount, all ostensibly to participate in afternoon prayers.

Israel Police are deployed in the area and at all gates to enable the general entry of those who request safe entry to the site,” the statement said.

In addition to the metal detectors, security cameras have been installed on high poles outside the compound as well, giving police a clear view of what is happening inside, as well as outside the Temple Mount.

Additional measures are planned in the coming days as well, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who made the statement as he boarded a plane for Europe Saturday night.