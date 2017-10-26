Photo Credit:

A 14-year-old girl was treated by MDA paramedics for injuries to her upper body after protesters from the extremist Peleg Yerushalmi sect attacked an Egged bus.

Advertisement

Windows in the front and back doors were smashed, as was a mirror, and the windshield wipers were broken off.

The protesters are protesting the arrest of two draft dodgers who were arrested after they were stopped by police while driving wildly on their way back from the Dead Sea.

Leaders from the Ultra-Orthodox community have condemned and denounced the protesters.