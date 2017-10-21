Photo Credit: Hebron Spokesman

A 12-year-old boy suffered a head wound on Saturday afternoon, after Arabs began stoning a group of three Jewish children at Abraham’s Spring.

A rock hit the boy in the head, and he fell unconscious into the spring.

The other children ran back to Tel Rumeida to get help, and an ambulance driver who lives in the neighborhood rushed to the scene and got the boy to the hospital.

The boy was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem where doctors stitched up his head wound (10 stitches).

He’s now under observation and is fully conscious.

Video of the attack:

