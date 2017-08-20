An Arab infiltration into the Binymain region community of Ateret was foiled on Friday night.

A ladder was placed on the security fence of the community, but the town’s Counter Terrorist Unit quickly responded, scaring the Arab infiltrator away.

Advertisement

Security camera caught the man running away, towards the new Palestinian Authority town of Rawabi.

The community is just a few kilometers away from the town of Halamish (Neve Tzuf), the scene of the horrific massacre of the Salomon family.