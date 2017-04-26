Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90

Habayit Hayehudi Chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday night issued a one-minute audio message in English to the American members of his party, ahead of Thursday’s primary vote for Party Chairman.

Bennett, who has been persistently unavailable for an interview with The Jewish Press Online since before the 2013 elections, plain forgot about the many English speaking Habayit Hayehudi members who do not hail from the US.

Since he has not found the time to spell out in a detailed interview his general agenda and his particular concerns for the thousands of English Speaking National Religious voters, in and out of Judea and Samaria (see The Jewish Press Online extensive interview with another contender this Thursday, Yonatan Branski: Bennett’s Opponent Unashamed of Religious Zionist Values, Says Secular Voters Like Them, Too), we offer the next best thing, a full transcript of Bennett’s message in English:

“Shalom to all the American members of Habayit Hayehudi. It’s Naftali Bennett speaking.

“On Thursday we’ve got primaries to the leadership of the Habayit Hayehudi party.

“I wanna’ ask all of you to go out and vote. And I’m asking for your support, so I’ll have the energy and the power to continue working very, very hard for you, for all of Am Israel and Eretz Israel.

“…Together we can make a huge difference in Israel, like we’ve been doing for the past four years, in security, in keeping Eretz Israel strong, in Hinukh-education, the judicial system and much more.

“So, thanks in advance,

“Naftali Bennett.”

May the most articulate man win.