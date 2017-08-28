Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Late-night TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien dined with Israel’s “top dog” Monday evening at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, lauding the attributes of Israeli dogs over their U.S. counterparts while discussing Middle Eastern affairs and local cuisine with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Advertisement

O’Brien, who landed in Israel last Friday to film a special episode for his TBS show, “Conan Without Borders,” started his visit with time on the beach in Tel Aviv. On Monday he toured around the holy city of Jerusalem. He is also expected to visit Bethlehem during his week-long stay.

Meanwhile, he had time to kibbitz with the prime minister and his wife about the fine attributes of Israeli canines. The difference between an Israeli dog and one in the U.S., O’Brien insists, is that no American dog would ever be satisfied with a cucumber: An American dog would demand at least two.

Not to be outdone of course, Kaya — a 10-year-old husky mix rescue dog adopted by the Netanyahu family two summers ago — showed off her talents by catching bits from the table tossed by the prime minister.