Photo Credit: Itamar Grinberg

The Ramada hotel, part of the prestigious international Wyndham conglomerate, has the distinction of offering a huge selection of rooms and suites in three different categories. Additionally, the hotel offers numerous banqueting facilities which are well equipped to host conferences, business events and family occasions, with the biggest hall spanning 1,000 square meters (no pillars).

During Covid, the Ramada used the opportunity to carry out far-reaching renovations, both to background infrastructures as well as to rooms. “We’ve replaced all the air conditioning in the entire hotel with the cutting-edge VRF system, allowing individual control on cooling and heating, regardless to the season,” said Ilan Brenner, the hotel’s marketing & sales manager.

Another multi-million dollar project: replacing all of the hotel’s elevators with high-tech, rapid models that include digital screens. As well, the entire electronics systems – internet, digital TV, and advanced telephone network in the rooms has likewise been replaced and upgraded on the 11th and 12th floors, with plans to proceed to the other ten floors.

And then there is the refurbishment of the rooms. The top two executive floors of the Ramada have been completely redesigned and redecorated, providing new luxury standards of accommodation for adults only from age 18, single or double occupancy.

The Ramada’s comprehensive fitness center has been augmented with two new massage treatment rooms to provide guests with an extra level of pampering, while the exterior is also getting a facelift with a new façade.

The Ramada is a prime destination for international tourists, and has been involved with many high-profile, global events including the European Athletic Championship, the Miss Universe beauty pageant, the Maccabiah games, the American Flag Football International Championship, and more.

Well-patronized and loved by generations of religious tourists, the Ramada is under the strict kosher supervision of the OU Glatt and Yerushalayim Rabbinate Mehadrin with shemitta l’chumra and bishul Yisrael l’chumra. As always, the culinary team, led by the hotel’s gourmet chef, is extremely creative, successfully combining fine dining the high level of kashrut.

But Brenner attests that what truly sets the Ramada apart is the warm, caring service offered by the longstanding staff. “We invest in our manpower because they are the ones who give expression to our promise – to go the extra mile and take care of our guests from the big things and down to the small details. Really, they are the most important resource in the system.”