More than 50,000 people were at the Western Wall on Sunday morning in the Old City of Jerusalem to attend the tradition Birkat HaKohanim — the Priestly Blessing — recited by the descendants of the Priests (Kohanim) of ancient Israel.

Worshipers prayed for the return of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, the success of IDF soldiers as they wage war against Hamas and Hezbollah in the north, and the recovery of the wounded.

Thus far, at least 200,000 people have visited the Western Wall during the week-long holiday, which ends on Thursday evening.

Thousands of Israel Police and Border Police officers are being deployed to the site and around the capital to ensure visitors’ safety.

Continuing a long-standing tradition during the intermediate days of the festivals, this marks the 54th year of Birkat HaKohanim, initiated by the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gafner and organized for many years by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The event takes place twice a year, during the intermediate days of Passover and Sukkot, with hundreds of descendants of the ancient Kohanim (priests) blessing the public with a special Biblical blessing, attracting large crowds.

The event Sunday was attended by Israel’s Chief Rabbi, the Rishon LeZion Rabbi David Yosef; the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz; Israel Police Rabbi Rami Rahamim Berachyahu; Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon; Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish; former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; as well as other rabbis, ministers, public figures, hundreds of Kohanim, and thousands of worshipers.

“In recent days, we have witnessed the downfall of the enemies of the Jewish people — ‘When the wicked perish, there is jubilation.’ But we will continue knocking on the gates of mercy and will not give up until they open,” Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz said in his remarks.

“We all prayed for salvation from Heaven for the hostages, strength for the soldiers, a speedy recovery for the wounded, relief and rescue for the displaced, and for peace to reign over us and all of Israel: Amen!”

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation made preparations in advance to accommodate the many visitors and worshipers during the Sukkot holiday, ensuring the continuation of the pilgrimage tradition.

“Kosher and meticulously prepared sukkahs were set up at the Western Wall Plaza for public use, including one with the four species available for everyone to perform the mitzvah,” the Foundation said.

It’s also worth noting that the Western Wall Tunnels sites remain open with extended hours during the intermediate festival days, with a few remaining slots available for booking through the Foundation’s website. If you’re in Israel and have not yet had a chance to tour the sites, now is the time. It’s a ‘don’t miss it’ experience.

