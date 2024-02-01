Photo Credit: The Steinsaltz Center

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and educational empowerment during these trying times of war, and as a merit for our IDF soldiers who are risking their lives each day, the Steinsaltz Center is offering free use of its Daily Study App and Portal.

The Steinsaltz Daily Study App and Portal are digital embodiments of the lifelong commitment of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz zt”l to Jewish education, expressed in his motto: “Let my people know!”

In addition to the entire Tanach and Gemara with English translation and commentary, both platforms include fundamental Jewish classics works, such as Mishnah, Rambam and Tanya. The user-friendly format also gives easy access to a comprehensive repository of Rabbi Steinsaltz’s original books, classes, and articles.

The app and portal are a treasure trove for researchers, educational institutions and educators, as well as for students and laymen. Whether you are at home, at work, or in the middle of traveling; whether you are an accomplished scholar or just starting to explore Jewish study, the app and portal provide convenient, quick, clear access to all foundational Jewish texts, as well as the works of Rabbi Steinsaltz. Unique features enable you to keep track and establish a personalized learning schedule.

The launch of the Steinsaltz Daily Study App (available for both Android and Apple devices) and portal marks a significant milestone in making Jewish knowledge universally available and accessible. And now, for a limited period, individuals from all walks of life can explore, engage, and connect with the full spectrum of Jewish knowledge – free of charge!

For more information and to embark on your own journey of discovery and scholarship, download the Steinsaltz Daily Study app or visit www.steinsaltz-center.org.