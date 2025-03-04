Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Arab Media outlets presented key points of Egypt’s Gaza Reconstruction Plan to Be unveiled today at the Cairo Summit:

1. A $53 billion aid package will be provided for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Advertisement





2. A committee will be established to manage the Strip for six months in preparation for the Palestinian Authority’s return to control.

3. The UN Security Council will consider deploying international peacekeeping forces to Gaza.

4. The Gaza management committee will consist of independent figures and operate under the auspices of the Palestinian government.

5. Seven temporary housing zones will be designated within Gaza to accommodate 1.5 million people until reconstruction is completed.

From the speech of the Egyptian President, who is hosting the Arab Emergency Summit in Cairo today:

⭕️ The war in Gaza left a shameful mark on human history and caused the spread of hatred and injustice.

⭕️ Egypt has been working towards a ceasefire since the first day of the war in cooperation with Qatar and other Arab countries.

⭕️ We worked in collaboration with the Palestinians to establish an independent Palestinian committee to manage the Gaza Strip.

⭕️ We are working on training the Palestinian security forces who will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip in the next phase.

⭕️ We call for the adoption of our plan that protects the right of the Palestinian people to rebuild their homeland and remain on their land.

⭕️ We call for support for the fund that we will seek to establish to implement this plan.

⭕️ There will be no real peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state. Peace will not come by force and cannot be imposed.

⭕️ We warn of the consequences of continuing to undermine the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

⭕️ President Trump is capable of putting an end to the tension and hostility in our region.

⭕️ The peace agreement between Egypt and Israel is a model for transforming a state of war into peace and prosperity.

Share this article on WhatsApp: