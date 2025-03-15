Photo Credit: Walid Abu Haya via MFA

For the first time in fifty years, Israel facilitated the entry of more than 100 Druze sheikhs from Syria so they could participate in a mass prayer at the tomb of Jethro in northern Israel.



Jethro, the non-Hebrew father-in-law of the Biblical Moses (Moshe), is a central figure of the Druze religion. He is called Shuayb and viewed as the most important prophet for the Druze.

The Druze of Syria are directly related to the Druze of Israel.

The State of Israel has pledged to protect the Syrian Druze community from any threat that might arise due to the new Islamist regime in Syria led by Ahmed al-Shara’a, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terror organization formerly linked to Al Qaeda. Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government were overthrown by HTS in December 2024.

