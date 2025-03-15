Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Media Advisor

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene the ministerial team on Sunday evening to determine “next steps” in the hostage release and cease talks with Hamas.

“While Israel accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas persists in its refusal and continues to wage psychological warfare against hostage families,” Netanyahu said in a brief statement, referencing a proposal by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The latest, updated proposal by the envoy includes the following, as reported by Israel Hayom:

* Two releases of five to six living hostages and the return of five to ten bodies.

* An enhanced formula for the release of Palestinian terrorists.

* A ceasefire extending until after Israel’s Independence Day (lasting 45-50 days).

* Restoring the flow of humanitarian aid and electricity into Gaza, which Israel had previously halted.

* During the ceasefire, further negotiations would take place regarding the continuation of the deal.

On Friday Hamas claimed that it had agreed to the release of dual US-Israeli citizen Idan Alexander and the bodies of four murdered hostages with dual US-Israeli citizenship — in total, the five remaining dual US-Israeli citizens held hostage by the terrorists in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office dismissed the terrorists’ announcement, however, warning that in reality, Hamas has remained “firm in its refusal and has not budged a millimeter,” adding that the terror organization is engaged in “manipulation and psychological warfare.”

Witkoff likewise said Hamas was stalling negotiations over the current proposal, while making “impractical” demands.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire,” Witkoff said in a statement following talks over the latest, updated hostage release proposal.

“Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not,” the envoy warned. “Hamas is well aware of the deadline and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes,” the envoy warned.

“President Trump has made it clear that Hamas will either release hostages immediately, or pay a severe price,” Witkoff added.

Netanyahu is set to convene the ministerial team Sunday evening for a detailed briefing from the negotiating team, and to then decide on steps to “free the hostages and achieve all our war objectives,” the statement added.

