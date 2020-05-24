Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed Saturday night there were just four new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,343. Of those, 36 patients are in serious condition.

A total of 279 Israelis have died from the virus. On the brighter side, 14,090 Israelis have recovered from the illness.

Advertisement



New York Death Toll Dropping

In New York State, the daily death toll has for the first time since March dropped below 100, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said during his briefing in Albany that 84 people died Friday. Of those, 62 were patients in hospitals and 22 were in nursing homes.

“It’s still a tragedy, but the fact that it’s down is good,” he said. “I was always looking to get under 100.

“It doesn’t do any good for those 84 families who are feeling the pain. But for me it’s just a sign that we’re making real progress and I feel really good about that.”

In the previous 24 hours, 109 people had died from the virus. So far, 23,279 people have died from the virus across the state.

Cuomo warned, however, the virus “can rear its ugly head at any moment,” which is why, he said, it is important to continue wearing a mask.