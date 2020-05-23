Photo Credit: Flash 90

Gas production at the Leviathan natural gas platform in the Mediterranean has been halted due to an “operational event” according to the platform’s operator, Noble Energy.

Israel’s Energy Ministry described the incident, which took place Saturday evening, as an “emergency closure” of the platform.

All natural gas is being removed from the platform in a manner consistent with safety protocols.

According to a spokesperson who spoke with Reuters, the platform’s flare system was activated to burn off excess gas, generating a flame visible from shore.

“Noble Energy has updated the relevant officials and is working to renew the supply of gas as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “No environmental impact to the shore is expected.”