Photo Credit: Flash 90
View of the Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig as it seen from Dor Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, on January 1, 2020.

Gas production at the Leviathan natural gas platform in the Mediterranean has been halted due to an “operational event” according to the platform’s operator, Noble Energy.

Israel’s Energy Ministry described the incident, which took place Saturday evening, as an “emergency closure” of the platform.

All natural gas is being removed from the platform in a manner consistent with safety protocols.

According to a spokesperson who spoke with Reuters, the platform’s flare system was activated to burn off excess gas, generating a flame visible from shore.

“Noble Energy has updated the relevant officials and is working to renew the supply of gas as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “No environmental impact to the shore is expected.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

