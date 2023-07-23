Photo Credit: See the Voices / YouTube screengrab
Hundreds of thousands at The Million right-wing pro-reform rally on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on July 23, 2023

JewishPress.com brings our readers a live broadcast of Sunday night’s right-wing rally supporting the government’s planned judicial reform on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street, where anti-government anarchists have been holding weekly rallies and demonstrations for more than half a year.

As Israel’s Knesset gears up for its final debate Sunday night on the “reasonableness” clause, hundreds of thousands of members of the right-wing national camp gathered to show support for Monday’s upcoming vote in favor of an amendment that will modify the clause to reduce the power of the judicial system to strike down laws based simply on an opinion of whether or not the laws are “reasonable.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addresses pro-reform rally in Tel Aviv on July 23, 2023
Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Finance Ministerial aide Eytan Fuld address right-wing pro-reform rally in Tel Aviv on July 23, 2023
“Doctors for Reform” demonstrating in Tel Avi on July 23, 2023

“The people are with you: complete the legislation!” right-wing supporters are shouting. “Sixty-four mandates are not second class!”

The latter is a reference to the solid right-wing majority Israeli voters elected to the Knesset last November – and as a result, the government’s promise to overhaul the country’s skewed judicial system.

“Doctor for reform” attends pro-reform rally on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on July 23, 2023

Likud government Minister David Amsalem called on the public to participate in the pro-reform rally, calling it an “historic moment” in the State of Israel, and another step to ensure the continuation of Israel as a democratic state.

“In medicine there is NO place for politics!” July 23, 2023 in Tel Aviv’s Kaplan intersection

“For the past six months we have practically accepted a coup d’etat in the State of Israel, including a military rebellion that is taking place in the Israel Defense Forces,” Amsalem told the 0404 news outlet.

“Doctor for reform” attends pro-reform rally on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on July 23, 2023

“Those who care about the country should come and protest this. We are a democratic country and those who really care about democracy should come. This demonstration . . . by the right-wing, lovers of the State of Israel and lovers of the IDF, will come to express their support.

Professors for Judicial Reform at The Million right-wing rally on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, July 23, 2023

“This is an historic moment in the State of Israel. It is important for us to preserve our democracy.”

The Million rally in Tel Aviv in support of judicial reform, on July 23, 2023
‘The Million’ right-wing pro-reform rally in Tel Aviv on July 23, 2023
