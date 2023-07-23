Photo Credit: See the Voices / YouTube screengrab

JewishPress.com brings our readers a live broadcast of Sunday night’s right-wing rally supporting the government’s planned judicial reform on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street, where anti-government anarchists have been holding weekly rallies and demonstrations for more than half a year.

As Israel’s Knesset gears up for its final debate Sunday night on the “reasonableness” clause, hundreds of thousands of members of the right-wing national camp gathered to show support for Monday’s upcoming vote in favor of an amendment that will modify the clause to reduce the power of the judicial system to strike down laws based simply on an opinion of whether or not the laws are “reasonable.”

“The people are with you: complete the legislation!” right-wing supporters are shouting. “Sixty-four mandates are not second class!”

The latter is a reference to the solid right-wing majority Israeli voters elected to the Knesset last November – and as a result, the government’s promise to overhaul the country’s skewed judicial system.

Likud government Minister David Amsalem called on the public to participate in the pro-reform rally, calling it an “historic moment” in the State of Israel, and another step to ensure the continuation of Israel as a democratic state.

“For the past six months we have practically accepted a coup d’etat in the State of Israel, including a military rebellion that is taking place in the Israel Defense Forces,” Amsalem told the 0404 news outlet.

“Those who care about the country should come and protest this. We are a democratic country and those who really care about democracy should come. This demonstration . . . by the right-wing, lovers of the State of Israel and lovers of the IDF, will come to express their support.

“This is an historic moment in the State of Israel. It is important for us to preserve our democracy.”