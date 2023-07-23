Photo Credit: MDA

A Gush Etzion man who was shot on July 16 by a Palestinian Authority terrorist was released Sunday from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

El-Roi Kapach was shot in a drive-by shooting at the Tekoa Junction in eastern Gush Etzion while driving with his two daughters, ages nine and 14 – both of whom sustained minor wounds.

Terror Attack Near Tekoa, Three Wounded in Drive-by Shooting

Kapach was admitted to the hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Israeli flag-waving residents from Kapach’s hometown community of Nokdim welcomed him home.

“We started the week with some good news,” said Gush Etzion Regional council mayor and Yesha Council chairperson Shlomo Ne’eman.

“El-Roi Kapach, who was seriously wounded by evil terrorists last Sunday, was released from the hospital and went home in good condition.”

Turning to Kapach directly, Ne’eman added: “El-Roi, you are a true hero. We want to thank you for your perseverance, resourcefulness and faith. On behalf of all of Gush Etzion’s residents, I wish you a speedy recovery.”

The staff of the hospital’s surgery department lined up to say goodbye to their patient, who had spent the last week fighting for his life, and to wish him a swift and complete recovery.

“We wish to thank the people of Shaare Zedek Hospital. From the moment El-Roi came through the hospital gates, accompanied by the dear MDA staff, we received care that was second to none in medical professionalism and incomparable in human dedication,” Tamar Kapach, El-Roi’s wife said, thanking the hospital personnel.

“From the orderlies who always assured a clean, orderly, and pleasant area. Through the nurses and the surgeons who saved his life and gave us back a healthy El-Roi who’s ready and determined ahead of his recovery and return to life,” she added.