Right-wing Israelis who support the government’s planned judicial reforms gathered Thursday evening in Jerusalem for a mass demonstration in favor of those reforms. More than a thousands buses registered for the event, and hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to show up to the rally being held outside the Knesset.

The “March of the Million” is aimed at outgunning the four months-long series of protests by hundreds of thousands of left-wing Israelis across the country who oppose the reforms. Organizers said NIS 6 million ($1.65 million) has been raised for the protest; NIS 1 million of that through crowdfunding and the rest through large donors and coalition parties. The Religious Zionism Party contributed NIS 1.2 million, and the Likud Party gave NIS 600 thousand.

Likud Knesset member Avichay Buaron — a religious resident of Amichai — and settlement activist Berelah Krombie, a strategic communications adviser and Chabad Hasid, are heading the new Tekuma 23 organization that is heavily involved in organizing the rally and other activities to support the judicial reforms.

Buaron and Krombie created Tekuma 23 following the protests against the overhaul, as a vehicle to organize support for that program.

Matan Peleg, CEO of the pro-Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu which organized hundreds of buses to Thursday’s rally, called the March of the Million a “full-throated endorsement of democracy.

“After five rounds of elections, the National Camp finally and definitively won an election that represents a clear mandate. Unfortunately, instead of being allowed 100 days for the new government to prove itself, they were given 100 days of unrelenting opposition, some of which was anarchy,” Peleg said.

“The reality is that the real victim of these endless attacks has been democracy itself, as well as Zionism. That is why we are calling on everyone to come to the Knesset today! Defend Democracy! Defend Zionism! Defend the sovereign State of Israel!”

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the Likud party, is not scheduled to speak, a number of senior cabinet members are indeed stepping up to the podium.

Likud Justice Minister Yariv Levin, considered the architect of the judicial overhaul, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (head of the Religious Zionism party) and Likud Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz will be among the speakers at the rally.

Levin urged supporters in a video message on Wednesday to come to the rally “in droves to make sure a clear voice is heard in favor of the reform, in favor of real democracy, in favor of justice.”