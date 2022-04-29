Home review In Print Health & Living – April 2022 SupplementsHealth and Living Health & Living – April 2022 By Jewish Press Staff - 28 Nisan 5782 – April 29, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/?p=582480&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/?p=582480&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Headline Bombshell Scare at Ben-Gurion Airport Causes Chaos The Temple Mount Jordan, US, Pressuring Israel to Return to Pre-2000 Temple Mount Status Quo Latest News Stories Headline Bombshell Scare at Ben-Gurion Airport Causes Chaos Antisemitism Toronto Police: Jewish Community Most Victimized by Hate Crimes UN Blinken: Israel has ‘No Objections to a US Return to UNESCO’ US Blinken Tells Congress Israel Wants US Back in UNESCO Holocaust Bundestag President in Jerusalem on Yom HaShoah: ‘It Is Inconceivable How Much We Destroyed’ Ukraine 9 Holocaust Survivors Fleeing Ukraine Find Refuge in Israel News Briefs News Briefs Court Rules Israeli Citizen Can Be Extradited to US on Money Laundering Charges Druze Druze Population Increased Tenfold Since Founding of State Sponsored Post An Abundance of Delicious Dairy for Pesach Courtesy of Tnuva Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Health and Medicine Same Hatzalah EMT Who Saved a Man 3 Years Ago Delivers his Baby Antisemitism ADL: US Antisemitism Surged to All-Time High in 2021, 61% Rise in Attacks on Synagogues, JCCs Kosher Food News Bennett: From Now On, I’m Paying for my Family’s Food Deliveries The Environment Court Fines Trans-Israel Pipeline $485,000 for Polluting Nahal Zin Something Random from the Week New York: Anti-Israel Demonstrators Call for Resistance ‘By Any Means Necessary’ Outside Israeli Consulate NY Dmitriy Shapiro