September was a raucous month for government and politics around the state, ending on an unfortunate note for two downstate elected officials.

New Jewish Advocacy Group Launched

The month began with the official launch of a major new collaborative initiative called “Voice of the People.” It was organized by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL); Isaac Herzog, president of Israel; the World Zionist Organization; and the Jewish Agency for Israel, along with philanthropic organizations the Azrieli Foundation, the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation, and the Wilf Family Foundations.

“In the wake of transformative events on October 7, which have reshaped paradigms and raised profound questions, the relevance of this initiative has significantly increased. We are responding to the rise in antisemitism, digital media battlefields, and a generation of our future leaders grappling with the significance of their Jewish identity,” Herzog said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, emphasized that the Jewish community needs to be “going from hate to hope.”

The organizers are planning to come together for a four-day conference in March 2025 to spark global conversations and initiate action that will impact Jewish communities worldwide, cultivating the future leadership of the Jewish people. The location for the event has not been disclosed.

New York Ivy League University Embraces Anti-Jewish Professor

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Campus Crisis Alert newsletter had a blurb in its September 24 posting about the Ithaca-based Cornell University professor who called the attacks of October 7 “exhilarating” and “energizing” just one week after those attacks occurred. As a new college year begins, Professor Russell Rickford is back supporting anti-Israel protests on the campus. The university recently refused to bar Rickford from teaching, saying he made those statements “as a private citizen in his free time.” On Wednesday, September 18, Rickford joined dozens of protesters marching through the campus chanting “Long live the intifada.”

One Jewish Cornell student said “it’s insane to me” that Rickford is still teaching at Cornell, arguing “Cornell is spitting in my face and the face of the entire Jewish community. They’re allowing professors to call for ‘intifada,’ an end of the Jewish State.”

Aide To Cuomo And Hochul Indicted By Federal Authorities

Since the transition from Governor Andrew Cuomo to Governor Kathy Hochul, the current chief executive has prided herself on top-notch vetting of all members of the executive chamber. This time, one slipped by and was a source of embarrassment for Hochul. Her former deputy chief of staff, Linda Sun, 41, was arrested by federal authorities on September 3 for allegedly working with the Chinese government and engaging in numerous political activities at the behest of Chinese officials. Her $4 million, five-bedroom home in Manhasset, Nassau County, was searched by federal authorities.

In a 65-page indictment, Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with eight criminal counts, including conspiring to act as an illegal foreign agent, visa fraud, and conspiring to launder money related to acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in exchange for millions of dollars. She also received all-expenses-paid travel to China; tickets to top shows, concerts, and sporting events; employment in China for her cousin; and home deliveries of Nanjing-style salted ducks prepared by a Chinese government official’s personal chef. The couple also owned a $2 million condominium in Honolulu. They never reported these benefits received from China as is required of New York State government employees, nor did Sun register as a foreign agent.

Hochul fired Sun in 2023 when it became known that she was blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to high-level New York State officers and changing New York State messaging about issues of importance to China. Sun also attempted to facilitate a trip to China for an unnamed, high-level New York State politician and arranged meetings between visiting delegations and New York State government officials, prosecutors contend.

Sun was born in Nanjing, Jiangsu, China and moved with her parents to the U.S. at age five. Prior to her employment with the Cuomo–Hochul administrations, she served as chief of staff to Assemblywoman Grace Meng, 48, who is now a member of Congress representing Queens. Meng is of Chinese–Taiwanese descent.

Cuomo Speaks In Brooklyn About November Elections

In a speech at a house of worship in Brooklyn, former Governor Andrew Cuomo told parishioners, “This election is all about you.” Even though his remarks were given to a non-Jewish audience, the words apply to everyone, including the Jewish community.

“It’s time to get real, my friends. This Election Day, forget the personalities, forget the superficial, forget the labels and the slogans. Remember, the only questions that matter is who can help you and who will actually get the job done,” Cuomo said. “I don’t think the election itself solves our problems because politics, government – the ‘system’ – isn’t working for people on a very basic level. Things are getting worse, not better, and I think we need to take a fresh look with a new perspective. Government is supposed to build, accomplish, and improve your life. It is about deeds, not words.”

Cuomo continued with his vision of what it means to be a progressive elected official or candidate for office. “What some are calling progressive policy is actually regressive. You can’t be a progressive if you don’t make progress. FDR started the progressive movement 85 years ago. For all of today’s political talk about being so-called progressives, there is no true progress and in fact, we are going backwards,” he said. He went on to tout his own accomplishments as “proud FDR, get it done, make a difference, progressive.”

He then offered this biblical example: “In theory everyone should be educated and have a job so no one needs to commit a crime. I get it. But it’s not that simple: Adam and Eve broke the rules in the Garden of Eden. Cain killed Abel.”

“No statistic can change what you see and feel – that we are on the decline and that quality of life is getting worse,” Cuomo said. “Things feel out of control. More people moved out of our state in the last three years than any other state in the nation. The only population that is increasing in New York is the rat population.”

This was the fourth speech for Cuomo in a religious setting. Another took place at a synagogue in the Hamptons.

There is speculation that he might make a bid for mayor of New York City, even though he lives in Westchester County. He does have an apartment in the city.

Eric Adams Becomes First Sitting New York City Mayor To Be Indicted

On September 25, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal charges after a sweeping investigation that involved many employees and associates close to the mayor. Several resignations by top city leaders preceded the indictment.

Adams was charged with five counts: bribery, conspiracy, fraud, and two counts of soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. The allegations against him began in 2014, when he was still Brooklyn Borough President.

He is accused of receiving luxury travel and other benefits from a Turkish government official and Turkish businessmen. In exchange, Adams allegedly pressured the New York City Fire Department to open a Turkish consular building without a fire inspection. To cover up his misconduct, he allegedly created false paper trails indicating that he paid for these trips in full.

Adams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in federal court and was released on his own recognizance. He said the charges are “entirely false, based on lies.” He claims they are in retaliation for opposing the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the migrant crisis.

More than 40 elected officials, including those who are aiming to succeed him, have called for his resignation. If Adams does step down, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would serve as interim mayor until a special election is held. Unlike next year’s Democratic mayoral primary, the special election would be nonpartisan. If Adams refuses to resign, Hochul has the power under state law to initiate removal proceedings against him – though actually doing so could carry serious political risks.

On September 26, Hochul released a statement signaling to Adams that time is running out. “My focus is on protecting the people of New York and ensuring stability in the city. While I review my options and obligations as the Governor of New York, I expect the mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders,” the statement read. “We must give New Yorkers confidence that there is steady, responsible leadership at every level of government.”

Queens Elections For State Senate And Congress Are A Toss-up

On Sunday, September 22, with just six weeks before election day, Congressman Tom Suozzi opened another campaign office in the Whitestone section of Queens. It is an area that many residents feel is neglected by elected officials.

The room was filled with state legislators, union leaders, and approximately 50 supporters. During the remarks it was revealed that Suozzi, 62, is in a tight race against former Assemblyman Mike LiPetri, 34, and two independent contenders. The thinking is the more challengers in any race, the better it is for the incumbent because the other candidates split the rest of the vote.

Since leaving the State Assembly, LiPetri, a Farmingdale resident, became a lobbyist under the title of managing director for Park Strategies, which was founded by former U.S. Senator Alfonse D’Amato. LiPetri was with the firm for just over three years when he declared his congressional candidacy.

“The people in this area are concerned about the Democratic brand,” Suozzi, a Glen Cove resident, told his supporters. “Kamala Harris is not winning my district and we have to change that. We have to work together to address the problems that we face in our country. We can’t fight for the values that we believe in as Democrats unless we win…The only thing that’s worth it is to do the work necessary to win the race. Don’t take this race for granted.”

During the Suozzi campaign office opening, many of the speakers spoke about the tough challenge longtime incumbent Senator Toby Ann Stavisky (D – Whitestone, Queens) is having against her opponent Yiatin Chu. Chu, 57, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.

Chu’s family immigrated to Queens from China when she was eight years old. She graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, holds a BA in economics from SUNY Binghamton, and was awarded a full merit scholarship to Boston University where she received her MBA in marketing. Chu lives in Whitestone with her husband and two daughters.

“I have a very serious opponent,” Stavisky, a vibrant and well-spoken 86-year-old, told the crowd.

“I’m worried that Tom needs to win and he also needs to win big,” said Assemblyman David Weprin (D – Hollis, Queens) about Suozzi’s race. “The Republican Congressional Campaign Committee is putting money into the race for Tom’s opponent and they see this seat as key to the majority in the House and to the speakership.”

Suozzi’s slogan in this race is “Let’s Fix This!” while LiPetri is using the slogan “Turning pessimism into patriotism!”

