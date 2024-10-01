Photo Credit: IDF Spokespersons Office

(JNS) U.S. government leaks are endangering Israeli troops ahead of a coming ground invasion of Lebanon, an anonymous senior Israeli official told Kan News, Israel’s public broadcaster, on Tuesday.

“We didn’t like it. It is clear to us that the United States is concerned—and so they use ‘tricks’ to try and hinder this issue,” the official said.

Advertisement





The Biden administration has been sending mixed messages about an Israeli incursion. The White House on Monday said Israel has the right to defend itself against Hezbollah, but warned of a ground operation leading to “mission creep” and a long-term conflict.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday told his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, that the U.S. supports Israel’s limited ground operation. The same day, a senior U.S. official reportedly said that the U.S. rejects the Israeli idea of “escalation leading to de-escalation.”

“We do not believe that a ground invasion of Lebanon will contribute to reducing tensions,” the senior official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, when asked by press on Monday if he is comfortable with an imminent Israeli ground invasion, said, “I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now.”

The president has repeatedly expressed his fear of hostilities devolving into a regional war.

Israeli officials informed the United States that the planned operation would not last long, and would be limited in scope, with Israeli forces conducting “localized and targeted raids” along the border.

“These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that the troops were being backed by aerial and artillery support.

The IDF announced the start of the ground operation early on Tuesday, hours after the Security Cabinet in Jerusalem approved the move.

It is the first time since Israeli forces have entered Lebanon since 2006, the Second Lebanon War.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told foreign press on Monday night: “We will not let the 7th of October happen again on any one of our borders. We’ll continue doing whatever’s necessary so that Israeli families can return to their homes in safety and security.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: