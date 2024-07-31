Photo Credit: Flash90

The Three Weeks are an ideal time to help communicate the message that we are part of a great nation that has a long history, one which is sometimes bitter and sometimes not at all what we wish for, but is all part of a long history of our nation. Studying events like the Holocaust and Spanish Inquisition, among others, can help a young camper see themselves as a member of the Jewish nation.

Advertisement





In that sense, in camp, even with little children, it is very beneficial to help focus on exhibits, on documentaries, or other things that can help a child relate to their place in the Jewish nation. Exhibits are great ideas, plays are a great idea, anything that can help them relate in a bigger sense is very useful and very important. The only way a child is really going to get a sense of the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash is if it relates to their world. By focusing on the bigger picture, the historical perspective, and how in each generation enemies stand up against us, camps can make the lesson much more tenable.

Especially in our current times where we have a very clear demonstration of hatred toward Jews, both in the Arab world and in the western world, it is very important to focus on this all being part of Hashem’s plan and all being part of the bigger picture.

We are a unique people with a unique history, and may Hashem redeem us shortly, imminently.

– Rabbi Ben Zion Shafier is founder of The Shmuz and author of 10 Really Dumb Mistakes That Very Smart Couples Make (available at theshmuz.com).

* * * * *

The three weeks – Bein Ha’Metzarim and the period from Rosh Chodesh Av – culminating in Tisha B’Av represent the most tragic days of the Jewish nation’s calendar, commemorating the destruction of our Holy Temple in Jerusalem and our descent into exile.

As comfortable as we make ourselves in these the lands of our exile, Diasporan Jewry must never forget the land that was promised to our patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the land that Moses led us to and that Joshua conquered and over which three Kings reigned, Saul, David and his son Solomon. It is the land for which every G-d fearing Jew yearns.

Yet, here we are in galus and we are charged with transmitting our inheritance, the Torah and love of Eretz Yisrael to our next generations. And summer camp has become a crucial component in educating our children.

I remember many years ago I was a counselor in Camp Gan Yisrael in Swan Lake, NY. The rabbanei Chabad ruled that we may even play music (possibly because recorded music does not constitute live music) on the public address system, as there needs to be an uninterrupted spirit in the camp. There were activities that were curtailed, but for the most part it was summer fun as usual. However, in the learning groups there was great emphasis on relating that tragic period in our history.

We must always remember that children are children and we can’t be overimposing. As such, at the conclusion of a summer of sports and learning, they will be ready to resume their full yeshiva/Beis Yaakov schedule of learning on their path to becoming wholesome G-d fearing Jews.

– Rabbi Yaakov Klass is chairman of the Presidium of the Rabbinical Alliance of America; rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn; and Torah editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected].

Share this article on WhatsApp: