The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has been assassinated in Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

The IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence in the Iranian capital was hit in an attack.

The statement added that the attack is under investigation and the results will be announced later in the day. It also offered condolences to the “heroic Palestinian nation, the Muslim Ummah (community), the fighters of the resistance front, and the noble Iranian nation over the martyrdom of the senior Palestinian resistance leader.”

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who replaced Ebrahim Raisi who also had an unfortunate incident.

Bring out the baklawa!

