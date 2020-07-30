Here is a short message as we head towards Tisha B’Av – which begins this evening – and will be marked in strange and difficult circumstances because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement
Here is a short message as we head towards Tisha B’Av – which begins this evening – and will be marked in strange and difficult circumstances because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/judaism/holidays/rabbi-sacks-message-for-tisha-bav-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic/2020/07/30/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: