Home review In Print The Purim PressIn PrintSpecial FeaturesPurimJudaismHolidaysSupplementsThe Purim PressBy Jewish Press Staff - 16 Adar 5780 – March 12, 20200 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IMFacebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines ElectionsYa’alon: To Get Rid of Netanyahu We’ll Break Our Vow Not to Align with the Arabs Health and MedicineTrump Suspends Most Air Travel, NBA Shuts Down, Tom Hanks Tested Positive, Coronavirus in 100 CountriesLatest News Stories AntisemitismIfNotNow Endorsing ‘Zayde’ Sanders for President of the United States USA Dozen Orthodox Day Schools Shutter Across Northern New Jersey over Coronavirus Health and MedicineRJC Postpones Las Vegas Conference with Trump Over COVID-19 Concerns ElectionsYa’alon: To Get Rid of Netanyahu We’ll Break Our Vow Not to Align with the Arabs JerusalemPLO Enraged by US Downgrading Eastern Jerusalem ‘Palestinians’ to ‘Arabs’ Health and MedicineTrump Suspends Most Air Travel, NBA Shuts Down, Tom Hanks Tested Positive, Coronavirus in 100 Countries News Briefs Health and MedicineMossad Orders Returning Spies into Quarantine EuropeItaly Expands Coronavirus Restrictions to Include Entire CountrySponsored PostWas Your Passover Program Canceled? Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today AntisemitismIfNotNow Endorsing ‘Zayde’ Sanders for President of the United States JerusalemPLO Enraged by US Downgrading Eastern Jerusalem ‘Palestinians’ to ‘Arabs’ Palestinian AuthorityExclusive: ‘Hostile Atmosphere’ as PA Arabs Turn on Foreigners over Coronavirus Fears Palestinian AuthorityChristian Israelis Deliver Supplies to Coronavirus-Stricken Bethlehem Something Random from the WeekYU Maccabees Beats Penn State to Enter NCAA Final 16 Sports David Israel