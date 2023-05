Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Jewish holiday of Shavuot marks the end of the seven-week period that begins with the holiday of Passover (hence another name, ‘Festival of Weeks’), and includes a celebration of the giving of the Torah to the Jews. There are many, many traditions that include all-night Torah study, listening to the Torah reading about the giving of the Torah to the Jews at Mount Sinai, and consuming dairy delicacies, among other practices. Watch now to learn more.