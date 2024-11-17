Photo Credit: 123rf.com

An old family friend from the U.S. was visiting the Holy Land this summer, and she contacted me one fine day with an unusual request.

“My niece will be giving a shiur in your neighborhood tomorrow morning, and I really want to attend, “she shared. “But it is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., which means that I have to leave Yerushalayim at 6:30 to travel by bus and get there in time,” she continued. “So I was wondering whether I can spend the night in your house tonight. That way I will be able to travel this evening and already be close by for tomorrow’s shiur …”

Truthfully, I host my children so often that I feel like I’m running a hotel, or more accurately a bed & breakfast, with lunch and dinner thrown in for good measure. And I am not only the proprietor of said establishment, but likewise the maid, housekeeping service, and desk clerk. So, to say that I do not exactly jump for joy when presented with the opportunity to host yet more overnight guests is an understatement if ever there was one.

However, although I was definitely feeling tired and overworked (i.e. my usual status quo), I decided to seize the mitzvah and respond in the affirmative. And then I proceeded to climb upstairs and commence the requisite dusting, cleaning, and bed-making ritual that ensues both before and after hosting our frequent sleepover company. Soon I was arguably looking a bit worse for wear, but our much-used guest room and its ensuite bathroom thankfully looked and smelled company-ready.

Our guest arrived several hours later, somewhat travel-weary but in good spirits, and we spent a few moments catching up before she received a phone call from her relatives, and was later unceremoniously whisked away for a few hours by a nephew and his family.

She and I caught up a bit more before heading to our respective beds, too late as usual. At that point I was still not sure whether I would be free to attend the shiur with my friend, but she expressed her desire to have someone she knows accompany her, especially since it was unlikely that she would know any of the other participants.

Fortunately, I ended up being available the following morning, and my guest arranged for her niece, aka the speaker, to pick us both up on her way to deliver the shiur. (That’s one fool-proof way to make sure you arrive on time!)

The shiur was given in a lovely home, overlooking a beautiful garden, and attended by dozens of friendly (mostly older) women. I had heard the speaker many times, albeit years earlier, when she would regularly come to a close neighbor’s home to deliver a wonderful Rosh Chodesh shiur. Unfortunately, those neighbors developed some health concerns and have long since stopped sponsoring the shiur.

However, what I vividly recall from those excellent Torah classes has not changed an iota despite the passage of time: The presenter is consistently knowledgeable, organized, and well-prepared, and the delivery is pleasant, sometimes humorous and folksy, sometimes more serious and introspective, but always thought-provoking and meaningful. And I am guaranteed to come away with a worthwhile message.

So, although on this occasion I had initially decided to go as a favor for a visiting friend, in the end it was I who gained the most from the mitzvah. The shiur was exceptional, and the venue is fortuitously situated not far from my home, in reasonably close walking distance (albeit not practically next door like it had been years earlier).

After thanking the speaker, I met the woman in charge of organizing the shiur and signed up to be notified regarding future shiurim. I now receive a heads-up twice a month inviting me to the upcoming shiur, and baruch Hashem I have managed to make it there in person a number of times since. But, even when I can’t, I have the option of “attending” via Zoom or watching the post-shiur recording at my convenience.

Not only that, I have also received permission to forward the email messages, including the Zoom links and recordings, to half a dozen other women who now regularly enjoy these fabulous shiurim as well.

While I was editing this essay, I received an email alert about the following morning’s shiur, and I immediately marked it in my calendar, in the hope that I would be able to attend. In fact, I have not missed a single one of these amazing shiurim since my overnight guest first introduced me to them several months ago. And although the recordings are much-appreciated and enjoyed, the hands down ultimate experience is when I am privileged to attend the shiur live.

Well, I am happy to report that I was baruch Hashem able to attend the shiur in person this morning, miraculously arriving before the speaker even began. And once again, her content was insightful, inspiring, heartwarming, entertaining, and emotional, all within the space of one incredible hour!

The bottom line is that whether I participate live, on Zoom, or by listening to the recording, of one thing I am certain. In retrospect, it seems like opening my “hotel” to accommodate a weary traveler most definitely gifted me with an invaluable gift. A beautiful spiritual gift that keeps on giving.

