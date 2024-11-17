Photo Credit: Anthony Hershko/TPS

The Israeli Air Force has eliminated Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif in a targeted airstrike aimed precisely at the Syrian Baath Party headquarters in the Ras al-Naba’a neighborhood in Beirut, according to multiple Israeli media.

The IDF, however, has made no comment thus far.

The head of the party in Lebanon, Ali Hijazi, confirmed to the Lebanese Al-Jadeed news outlet that Afif was in the building at the time of the attack.

Afif managed the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar news outlet for several years before taking over Hezbollah’s media relations office. He was a long-time media adviser to Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel on September 27 in Beirut.

The terrorist spokesperson told reporters on November 11 that Hezbollah has enough weapons and supplies to fight a “long war.”

Afif claimed responsibility for a drone attack last month on the Caesarea home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah.

Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah Assassination Attempt ‘A Grave Mistake’

Netanyahu said at the time that the failed assassination attempt would not deter him from continuing Israel’s war against Hezbollah and Hamas and called the attack “a grave mistake”.

The drone exploded against the outer wall of the Netanyahu home but caused only minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The family was not in the home at the time of the attack.

