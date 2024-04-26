Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I recently exhibited my company’s knitwear Collection at the Dallas World Trade Center. After I made appointments in advance of the show, I thought about taking with me several Chabad Lubavitch publications like L’Chaim Weekly, The Scroll, My Story to give out to Jewish people that I would encounter. This trade show has people coming from all across the U.S. as well as Mexico and the Caribbean Islands.

Between my appointments I walked around the Dallas Mart hoping to encounter Jewish people to give out the Chabad Lubavitch publications. I went to the food court where hundreds of people gather for lunch and meet other buyers.

Now I am back at my showroom working my appointments, it is now 3.00 p.m. and I still have not met anyone whom I could give these publications to. I am now walking the halls for about 5 or 6 minutes and lo and behold I see two women walking towards me.

The name tag on one of the women had a Jewish last name. The other woman did not. I greeted her with shalom alecheim and wished her shana tova. She jumps up in excitement and says, “You are Jewish. I see your kippah.” We started to talk and I happen to mention Chabad Lubavitch. She says, “My son loves the Chabad rabbi in Tenafly, N.J., as do my husband and I.”

Then she tells me that her grandfather passed away recently and is buried at The Old Montefiore Cemetry in Cambria Heights. Since she showed appreciation for Chabad I took out the L’Chaim Weekly publication and gave it to her. “Wow, this is for me,” “Yes, I said.” After about 7 or 8 minutes we parted ways and I wished her Shabbat Shalom.

Now, I am back in my showroom. I went into my personal bag to get some more photo brochures that I brought for the show. There in my bag I see the Shabbat candle set that has been in my bag for over a year. I must take these candles and give it to the Jewish lady I had just met.

I go out of my showroom looking around to find this woman. I could not believe my eyes when I see the other woman who was with the Jewish women walking towards me. I approached her right there and asked her to give these Shabbos candles to her friend. She gladly took these candles and said, “I will give it to her.”

May we all continue to be inspired and empowered by the Rebbe’s vision in igniting Jewish souls however far they may be.