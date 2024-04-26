Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Speaking this week to Irish public broadcaster RT? News, on Wednesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) suggested the protests against President Biden where he is touted as “Genocide Joe,” have “a Russian tinge.” Pelosi added, “It’s in Putin’s interest for ‘What’s His Name’ to win, and therefore I see some encouragement on the part of the Russians.”

“What’s His Name” is currently running neck and neck with Biden, with a clear advantage in the swing states.

Advertisement





Pelosi said she “saw the danger” of Russia during her visit to Ukraine two years ago, noting that “The other countries that border Ukraine, whether they are in NATO or not, are concerned about the aggression of Russia and the ambition of Putin.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggests some pro-Palestinian protests, especially those against President Biden, have “a Russian tinge to it.” “It’s in Putin’s interest for ‘What’s His Name’ to win, and therefore I see some encouragement on the part of the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/WgDByTwkGZ — The Recount (@therecount) April 24, 2024

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted Friday morning, saying “It is impossible to see this as anything other than an affront to Americans and an attack on democracy.”

OK, I also see the humor in a Russian official anguished over the fate of democracy.

TASS supported Zakharova’s counterattack with facts, writing: “On April 25, US police said at least 127 people were arrested during large-scale protests on American university campuses against Israeli actions in the Palestinian enclave (Gaza – DI). Of those, 93 students were arrested at the University of Southern California and another 34 at the University of Texas. On April 18, New York City police arrested at least 100 Columbia University students who had held a rally in support of Palestine.”

On Thursday, Pelosi was obscured behind a PA flag during a speech at Oxford University and was interrupted by student protesters. She continued to speak with the organizers boosting her mic’s volume to drown out the pro-Hamas chants. Police eventually removed the protesters from Oxford Union.

“We have to put a stop to violent protest, violent expression of disagreement,” Pelosi said.

HER OLD NEMESIS NETANYAHU

Pelosi told RT? News that the US vote to provide Israel with $14 billion in military aid would not have been allowed by the Biden White House without the $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza that was tacked to the bill.

“The United States has always supported Israel as our friend because it has been in our national security interest to do so,” she said. And then turned on the nasty, saying, “We recognize Israel’s right to protect itself. We reject the policy and practice of Netanyahu – terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?”

Oh, I don’t know, maybe burn Gaza to the ground the way Democratic and Republican administrations have done in the past, incinerating hundreds of thousands of civilians?

Pelosi suggested Netanyahu should follow the example of his chief of military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, and resign. She described Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace, by which she meant an obstacle to the two-state solution.

She said she didn’t know if Netanyahu was afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or simply “doesn’t want peace.”

Asked about the plans of some EU members to recognize the State of Palestine, Pelosi said: “I don’t know what state they would be recognizing – a Hamas-ruling state or the Abbas Palestinian authority?”

That’s so funny because the world knows either choice would result in a Hamas state.