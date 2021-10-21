Photo Credit: Courtesy

‘Take your son, your only son, the one you love – Isaac – and go to the land of Moriah. Offer him there as a burnt offering on a mountain I will show you.’ (Gen. 22:2)

Thus begins one of the most famous episodes in the Torah, but also one of the most morally problematic. The conventional reading of this passage is that Abraham was being asked to show that his love for G-d was supreme. He would show this by being willing to sacrifice the son for whom he had spent a lifetime waiting.

Why did G-d need to “test” Abraham, given that He knows the human heart better than we know it ourselves? Maimonides in Guide for the Perplexed answers that G-d did not need Abraham to prove his love for Him. Rather the test was meant to establish for all time how far the fear and love of G-d must go.

The philosopher Kierkegaard made the point that the general rules of ethics are universal while the love of G-d is particular as an I-Thou personal relationship. What Abraham underwent during the trial was, says Kierkegaard, a “suspension of the ethical,” a willingness to let the I-Thou love of G-d overrule the universal principles that bind humans to one another.

Rav Soloveitchik explained the Binding of Isaac episode in terms of his well-known characterization of the religious life as a dialectic between victory and defeat, majesty and humility, man-the-creative-master and man-the-obedient-servant. There are times when “G-d tells man to withdraw from whatever man desires the most.”[4] We must experience defeat as well as victory. Thus the Binding of Isaac was not a once-only episode but rather a paradigm for the religious life as a whole. Wherever we have passionate desire – eating, drinking, physical relationship – there the Torah places limits on the satisfaction of desire. Precisely because we pride ourselves on the power of reason, the Torah includes chukim, statutes, that are impenetrable to reason.

However, I want to argue for a different interpretation, since there are “seventy faces to the Torah.” One test of the validity of an interpretation is whether it coheres with the rest of the Torah, Tanach, and Judaism as a whole. There are four problems with the conventional reading:

We know from Tanach and independent evidence that the willingness to offer up your child as a sacrifice was not rare in the ancient world. It was commonplace. It was a pagan practice. Child sacrifice is regarded with horror throughout Tanach. Micah asks rhetorically, “Shall I give my firstborn for my sin, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul?” (Mic. 6:7), and replies, “He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your G-d.” (Mic. 6:8). How could Abraham serve as a role model if what he was prepared to do is what his descendants were commanded not to do? G-d says of Abraham, “For I have chosen him so that he will instruct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the L-rd by doing what is right and just.” How could he serve as a model father if he was willing to sacrifice his child? On the contrary, he should have said to G-d: “If you want me to prove to You how much I love You, then take me as a sacrifice, not my child.” As Jews – indeed as humans – we must reject Kierkegaard’s principle of “suspension of the ethical.” This is an idea that gives carte blanche to religious fanatics to commit crimes in the name of G-d. It is the logic of the Inquisition and the suicide bomber. It is not the logic of Judaism rightly understood. G-d does not ask us to be unethical. We may not always understand ethics from G-d’s perspective but we believe that “He is the Rock, His works are perfect; all His ways are just” (Deut. 32:4).

To understand the Binding of Isaac we have to realize that much of the Torah, Genesis in particular, is a polemic against worldviews the Torah considers pagan, inhuman and wrong. One institution to which Genesis is opposed is the ancient family as described by Fustel de Coulanges and recently restated by Larry Siedentop in Inventing the Individual.

Before the emergence of the first cities and civilizations, the fundamental social and religious unit was the family. As Coulanges puts it, in ancient times there was an intrinsic connection between three things: the domestic religion, the family and the right of property. Each family had its own gods, among them the spirits of dead ancestors, from whom it sought protection and to whom it offered sacrifices. The authority of the head of the family, the paterfamilias, was absolute. He had power of life and death over his wife and children. Authority invariably passed, on the death of the father, to his firstborn son. Meanwhile, as long as the father lived, children had the status of property rather than persons in their own right. This idea persisted even beyond the biblical era in the Roman law principle of patria potestas.

The Torah is opposed to every element of this worldview.

The principle to which the entire story of Isaac, from birth to binding, is opposed is the idea that a child is the property of the father. First, Isaac’s birth is miraculous. Sarah is already post-menopausal when she conceives. In this respect the Isaac story is parallel to that of the birth of Samuel to Hannah who, like Sarah, also is unable naturally to conceive. That is why, when Samuel is born Hannah says, “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of Him. So now I give him to the Lord. For his whole life he will be given over to the Lord.” (I Sam. 1:27) This passage is the key to understanding the message from heaven telling Abraham to stop: “Now I know that you fear G-d, because you have not withheld from Me your son, your only son.” The test was not whether Abraham would sacrifice his son but whether he would give him over to G-d.

What G-d was doing when He asked Abraham to offer up his son was not requesting a child sacrifice but something quite different. He wanted Abraham to renounce ownership of his son. He wanted to establish as a non-negotiable principle of Jewish law that children are not the property of their parents.

That is why three of the four matriarchs found themselves unable to conceive other than by a miracle. The Torah wants us to know that the children they bore were the children of G-d rather than the natural outcome of a biological process. Eventually, the entire nation of Israel would be called the children of G-d.

The clearest evidence for this interpretation is given at the birth of the very first human child. When she first gives birth, Eve says: “With the help of the Lord I have acquired [kaniti] a man.” That child, whose name comes from the verb “to acquire,” was Cain, who became the first murderer. If you seek to own your children, your children may rebel into violence.

If the analysis of Fustel de Colanges and Larry Siedentop is correct, it follows that something fundamental was at stake. As long as parents believed they owned their children, the concept of the individual could not yet be born. The Torah represents the birth of the individual as the central figure in the moral life. Because children – all children – belong to G-d, parenthood is not ownership but guardianship.

Sigmund Freud famously had something to say about this too. He held that a fundamental driver of human identity is the Oedipus complex, the conflict between fathers and sons. If Freud had taken his psychology from the Torah rather than from Greek myth, he might have arrived at a more hopeful view of the human condition.

Why then did G-d say to Abraham about Isaac: “Offer him up as a burnt offering”? So as to make clear to all future generations that the reason Jews condemn child sacrifice is not because they lack the courage to do so. Abraham is the proof that they do not lack the courage. The reason they do not do so is because G-d is the G-d of life, not death. In Judaism, as the laws of purity and the rite of the Red Heifer show, death is not sacred. Death defiles.

The Torah is revolutionary not only in relation to society but also in relation to the family. To be sure, the Torah’s revolution was not fully completed in the course of the biblical age. Slavery had not yet been abolished. The rights of women had not yet been fully actualized. But the birth of the individual – the integrity of each of us as a moral agent in our own right – was one of the great moral revolutions in history.