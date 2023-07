Photo Credit: Shir Torem/Flash90

History fans take part in the reenactment of the Hattin Battle in Horns of Hattin, in northern Israel, on July 5, 2023. The Battle of Hattin took place on July 3 and 4, 1187, between the Crusader Kingdom of Jerusalem and the forces of the Kurdish Ayyubid sultan Salah ad-Din, known in the west as Saladin.