Photo Credit: Ran Peretz / Israel Nature and Parks Authority

The Blood of the Maccabees flower (Helichrysum sanguineum) is a symbol of Israel’s Day of Remembrance. A sticker with a picture of the plant picture is distributed on this day in schools, in memorial rallies and in military cemeteries and is worn the lapel.

The Red Maccabees Blood reaches a height of about 60–100 cm. Its stems and leaves are covered with white felt, and at the ends of the stems there are red scaly chunks that look like blood drops. These scales are not flowers but casings. The flowers themselves are tiny, white petals, with red leaves and yellow powder. The brief period of blooming is in April-May.

The origin of the name Red Maccabees Blood is a legend that the plant flourishes wherever a drop of Maccabean blood was shed.