Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

On Thursday, the staff of Ziv Medical Center in Tsfat conducted an exercise simulating the treatment of coronavirus patients at the coronavirus critical care unit. Flash90’s photographer David Cohen was on hand to capture some of the more interesting moments.

Rebecca Sieff Hospital (a.k.a. Ziv Medical Center) is a general hospital in Tsfat serving the residents of the city of Tsfat, the Upper Galilee, and the northern Golan Heights. Sieff Hospital has 310 beds and functions as a regional trauma center in the event of accidents, natural disasters, terror attacks and war.

It also serves as a teaching hospital associated with Bar-Ilan University’s school of medicine which is located in Tsfat. The hospital also operates an urgent care center in Kiryat Shmona.

Patients include Jews, Muslims, Christians and Druze.