Photo Credit: Avraham Ben-Tzvi, Adv.

Just in case the coalition does not manage to pass the Judea & Samaria law by July 1, it might mean that the laws in Judea & Samaria revert back to their earlier status under British (or earlier) rule. (Of course, Defense Minister Gantz may declare the army is imposing law, or alternatively, someone else might independently declare the State or Kingdom of Judea in the legal and sovereign vacuum that’s created).

Just in case, American-Israeli lawyer Avraham Ben-Tzvi , who is also a town councilman in the Judean municipality of Efrat, pulled out all his old “Laws of Palestine” and “Laws of Eretz Yisrael” (as well as Ottoman and Roman law) books and is brushing up. Take a look below.

