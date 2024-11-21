Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli President Isaac Herzog released a statement in response to the outrageous decision by the International Criminal Court in the Hague (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant:

“This is a dark day for justice. A dark day for humanity.

Advertisement





Taken in bad faith, the outrageous decision at the ICC has turned universal justice into a universal laughing stock. It makes a mockery of the sacrifice of all those who fight for justice – from the Allied victory over the Nazis till today.

It ignores the plight of the 101 Israeli hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas in Gaza. It ignores Hamas’ cynical use of its own people as human shields. It ignores the basic fact that Israel was barbarically attacked and has the duty and right to defend its people. It ignores the fact that Israel is a vibrant democracy, acting under international humanitarian law, and going to great lengths to provide for the humanitarian needs of the civilian population.

Indeed, the decision has chosen the side of terror and evil over democracy and freedom, and turned the very system of justice into a human shield for Hamas’ crimes against humanity.

This cynical exploitation of the international legal institutions reminds us once again of the need for true moral clarity in the face of an Iranian empire of evil that seeks to destabilize our region and the world, and destroy the very institutions of the free world.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: