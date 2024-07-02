Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL

Gazan workers in Deir al-Balah, working for the Gaza Electric Company, prepare the infrastructure to receive electricity from Israel in the middle of the war.

The Israeli electrical grid will supply power to the water desalination plant. Presumably the rest will be siphoned off by Hamas, as they have done to all the humanitarian aid coming into Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reacted in shock to the decision to supply the Gazan enemy with electricity and said, “We’ve completely lost our minds.” He called upon prime minister Netanyahu to stop it.

The official order to connect the grid to Gaza was given by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

