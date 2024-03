Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

It may have been the saddest Purim in the history of the State of Israel, with celebrations remaining for the most part restrained, understandably. Still, the Flash90 photographers hit the streets on Purim morning in search of brave Israelis who dared be silly for one day. Turns out being happy is hard work for a people tormented by war and atrocities, and so, we salute them!