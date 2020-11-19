US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman were taken on a private tour of the City of David on Wednesday evening by Ze’ev Orenstein.
Wonderful to see the work being done to preserve the ancient @City_of_David and the new discoveries by archaeologists working in the area. Thank you to Ze’ev Orenstein for the fascinating tour of the site of three thousand years of ancient history. pic.twitter.com/oA0FFQ3maP
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 19, 2020
